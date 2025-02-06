Emilia Pérez Director Jacques Audiard Cuts Ties From Karla Sofia Gascon Amid Controversy: She Is In Self-Destructive...

Oscar-nominated actress Karla Sofía Gascón has been at the centre of controversy since her old controversial posts resurfaced on the internet. This has overshadowed her milestone and impacted the upcoming award season as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, she won't be attending any award shows, including the Critics Choice Awards, happening in Los Angeles. Now, Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard has also distanced himself from the actress. In a recent interview, he said that Karla is in a 'self-destructive' approach. For the unversed, she is the first openly transgender actor to be nominated in an Academy Awards acting category.

'Very hard for me to think back to the work I did with Karla Sofía Gascón,' says Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard

In an interview with Deadline, Audiard expressed his disappointment and said that now he can't think about the work he did with Karla. He added the trust they shared, and the exceptional atmosphere that they had on the set is now all shaken. when you have that kind of relationship and suddenly you read something that that person has said, things that are absolutely hateful and worthy of being hated, of course, that relationship is affected. It’s as if you fall into a hole. Because what Karla Sofía said is inexcusable,” he added.

Years ago, Karla had made racist remarks about George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars. She also posted Islamophobic posts and even launched an attack on Selena Gomez.

'She is in a self-destructive approach,' says Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard