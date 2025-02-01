Emily In Paris Actress Lily Collins, Her Husband Charlie McDowell Welcome Baby Girl Tove Jane; Shares First Photo

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell have embraced parenthood as they welcome their first child. The actress took to her social media handle to share the first glimpse of her daughter and even revealed her name. She welcomed her baby girl through surrogacy, the actress revealed in the heartfelt note.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are parents to a baby girl

Taking to her Instagram, the 35-year-old actress shared a photo of her baby girl sleeping in a bassinet. We can also see a customised baby towel with her name embroidered on it hanging at a side. The new parents have named their daughter Tove Jane McDowell. In the caption, she thanked the surrogate and others who helped them throughout this journey.

“Welcome to the center of our world, Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…"

According to a report in TMZ, the couple welcomed their baby girl earlier this week in Northern California.

Friends and fans send best wishes to new parents Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Soon after she shared the post, the couple's family and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Actress Jaime Winstone wrote, "Wow wow wow!! Mama, huge Congratulations to you and hubby! Beautiful Tove. So happy for you X." Keren Bartov wrote, "Wowwww Lily!!! It’s so exciting!! Congratulations, love you so much." A fan wrote, "Such a blessing! She is a dream! Congratulations to the luckiest baby and the luckiest parents!!!" Another wrote, "Omg lily!! Congratulations both of you, she is going to grow up in a family full of love and I am so happy to see this new stage. Welcome Tove Jane." The third user pointed out, "Her middle name is Jane like Lily."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)