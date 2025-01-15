Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:24 IST, January 15th 2025

Gerard Butler On Gruelling Shoot For 300: Every Day Somebody Was Taken To Hospital

Gerard Butler reveals the cast and crew of 300 endured a grueling shoot to create the 2006 epic film that achieved massive success.

Gerard Butler stars in 300 | Image: IMDb

Scottish star Gerard Butler says the cast and crew of Zack Snyder's epic film "300" had to toil hard for the movie that became a humongous success after it was released in 2006.

In an interview with People magazine, the actor revealed that a lot of actors sustained injuries during the shooting of the film.

"I remember every day somebody was getting taken to the hospital. You’d be doing a fight, you turn around, there’s a guy down there, a spear went in his eye. Another time, you turn around, and there’s a guy over there who just fell, and broke his ankle. I mean, it was insane," he said.

Based on Frank Miller's graphic novel of the same name, "300" depicted the Battle of Thermopylae, where King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) led 300 fearless Spartan warriors against the massive Persian army of King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro).

Upon its debut in theatres, the film was praised by critics for its stylised cinematography, slow-motion battle sequences, and powerful dialogues. It earned over USD 450 million at the global box office.

Though Butler never sustained an injury while shooting “300”, he remembered that he had “almost drowned” when he was shooting the 2012 surf drama “Chasing Mavericks” after “getting taken down by a huge set of waves”.

“I thought I was done. They had to take me out, take me to the hospital, put me out, and give me the defibrillator. I mean, it was intense," Butler said.

The actor currently stars in "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera", the sequel to his 2018 hit "Den of Thieves". He will be next seen in "How to Train Your Dragon", the live-action film based on the 2010 animated film of the same name.

 

--PTI--

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:24 IST, January 15th 2025

Recommended

Juventus the draw specialists, Milan the comeback kings
SportFit
Yograj Singh Offers A Comprehensive Analysis On Team India Amid Tensions
SportFit
A Cinematic Treat: Wim Wenders Films To Be Screened At Festival
Entertainment News
PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai | LIVE
India News
New Malayalam Thriller On OTT After Kishkindha Kaandam, Sookshmadarshini
Entertainment News
Rohit Sharma May Go To Pakistan To Pose With CT Trophy, But Should He?
SportFit
Watch Virushka's ₹32 Crore Alibaug Bungalow Decked Up For Grihpravesh
Entertainment News
Congress Bids Farewell To 24 Akbar Road As Party Moves Into New HQs
India News
Yograj Singh Shares Take As Calls Arise For Rohit-Kohli To Be Removed
SportFit
Osaka Is Back In A Slam’s 3rd Round For The 1st Time In 3 Years
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: