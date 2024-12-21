Published 13:18 IST, December 21st 2024
Henry Cavill, Zack Snyder Can Rest Now: Netizens Heap Praise On James Gunn's Superman Trailer
DC Studios co-boss James Gunn recently took to social media to release the teaser trailer of the upcoming Superman flick he's announced in the new DC slate.
The much awaited teaser of James Gunn’s Superman was finally unveiled and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release soon. Not, only this, but a pup named Krypto has also been a subject of the discussion.
Netizens reaction to Superman’s trailer
In the post, Superman is seen ascending into the sky, and he’s set to go even beyond the clouds. The official description of Steve Beach’s Superman issue shines some light on what we can expect from Superman: Legacy.
The comment section was flooded and fans couldn’t keep calm. One user wrote, “I knew from the moment I saw #DavidCorneswet he needed to play this role!! literally instantly. This trailer looks phenomenal @jamesgunn”. Another user wrote, “Why is July 6 months away”. “James Gunn, you're making us dream! What a wonderful trailer! Every scene is pure comics! I'm a Superman fan, I've been reading the magazines for years and I loved them. I hope the movie is as good as the trailer. As fans, we already know that you know how to tell good stories. High expectations!”, wrote the third user.
Netizens who were earlier not in support of James Gunn not taking in Superman for Henry Cavill seems to have changed their stance. One user wrote, “Those who miss Henry right now they were once haters of Henry. So It's not matter who play's Superman Just ( look UP & HOPE )”. In one of the post on social media, one user had also mentioned, “I think one of the most dislikabkle about Snyder Superman is his lack of agency. In Man of Steel it never feels like he chooses to be Superman”.
What do we know about new Superman film?
The film will also focus on the time when Superman is still learning the ropes at the Daily Planet in Metropolis, and hasn’t been romantically linked with Lois Lane yet. Directed by James Gunn, the film will star David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Milly Alcock, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced and Nathan Fillion.
The film will release in theatres on July 11, 2025.
