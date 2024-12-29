James Gunn Defends The Batman 2 Delay, Compares It To Avatar, Terminator, Incredibles And Alien Franchise

DC Studios co-chairman, James Gunn defended the delay of 'Batman 2' and called it a common practice in the making of sequels. The director has defended the choice by recounting the gap between the sequels of hit films like Alien, Incredibles, Terminator, Avatar, Top Gun and others. Warner Bros. announced the new release date of 'Batman 2', recently.

Marking a postponement of one year from its original release date, the film is now slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 1, 2027, reported Deadline. James Gunn justified the delay and wrote, "To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels," he wrote. "7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3." According to the report of Deadline, Gunn confirmed the move was writing-related after the announcement.

He wrote, "Sure. Yes, it is true. The only reason for the delay is there isn't a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films." The vacant release date by 'Batman 2' has been taken over by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's untitled project with Tom Cruise. With the adoption of a day-and-date release plan on Max, Warner Bros. experienced tremendous success with the 2022 gritty Robert Pattinson film 'Batman' following the epidemic.