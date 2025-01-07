Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Officially Divorced, Nearly After 2 Years Of Marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially settled the terms of their divorce, bringing an end to their brief two-year marriage. The announcement, confirmed through court documents obtained by E! News on January 6, reveals that both parties have agreed on the terms of the divorce, and the split appears to be amicable.

The divorce filing, which was submitted by Lopez in August 2024, marks the culmination of their marriage, which began in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2022.

According to the settlement, both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will retain the earnings they individually acquired during their time together.

Neither party will be required to pay spousal support, and Lopez will revert to using her maiden name, "Lopez," after having changed it to "Affleck" following their wedding, as per E! News.

Lopez had filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, citing the couple's separation as having occurred on April 26, 2024. Speculation about their relationship had been mounting in the months leading up to the filing. Lopez's solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala and various promotional events added fuel to the fire.

As per E! News, in a candid interview with comedian Nikki Glaser, Lopez opened up about the emotional toll the breakup took on her, describing how her "whole f--king world exploded" after the separation, adding, "You have to be complete if you want something that's more complete."

"You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn't," she said.

Following the divorce, Lopez has embraced the opportunity to focus on herself. She admitted that she was not actively seeking a new relationship, telling Glaser, “There's no new bar because I'm not looking for anybody...What if I'm just free?” Lopez also shared that cancelling her tour and spending time away from the public eye allowed her to reconnect with herself and her family.

Despite their split, Lopez and Affleck have maintained a cordial relationship, often seen attending family events together. In September, Lopez and Affleck were spotted at a family gathering with their children, including Affleck's kids from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner: Seraphina, and Samuel, and Lopez's twins, Max and Emme.

The former couple also reunited for a holiday meal in Los Angeles just before Christmas, sharing a meal with family members at Soho House, as per E! News.

In the same interview, Lopez spoke about the value of focusing on her personal growth during this tumultuous period.