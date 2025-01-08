Jennifer Lopez Won't Return Engagement Ring Worth $5M To Ben Affleck After Divorce Settlement - Here's Why

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce after nearly a year of filing the documents in Los Angeles Superior Court. While most of the financial details of their split were not publicly filed, it has been reported that JL0 will keep the $5 million diamond engagement ring as part of the former couple's finalised divorce settlement. Jennifer and Ben got married in July 2022 and after two years ended their marriage in August 2024.

Jennifer Lopez to keep her engagement ring after divorce settlement

According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, JLo gets to keep her engagement ring, an 8.5-carat green diamond ring, as a part of their finalised settlement. According to InTouch Weekly, the actress and singer, has been awarded several personal assets, including jewellery, clothing and other items during the final settlement. She will also keep “half of the funds from two City National Bank accounts” that she and the Batman actor shared.

(A file photo of Jennifer Lopez | Image: Instagram)

She will also drop Affleck from her legal name once the divorce is finalized and keep “all right, title and interest in and to any social security benefits and social security derivative rights to which [Jennifer] may be entitled to receive by reason of her past, present or future employment and/or her marriage," according to the court documents.

Likewise, Ben will keep his personal belongings and "full ownership of his production company, Artists Equity, which he founded in 2022 with Matt Damon.”

Not just this, they have also decided to divide the profits from their $60 million shared Beverly Hills mansion. Neither star will pay the other spousal support.

(A photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck from their wedding album | Image: Instagram)

