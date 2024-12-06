Johnny Depp’s Ex-wife Amber Heard To Embrace Motherhood For Second Time: Delighted Both For...

Actress Amber Heard is basking in the glow of new beginnings, as a spokesperson for the actress has confirmed that she is expecting her second child.



This joyous announcement comes three years after the 38-year-old welcomed her first daughter, Oonagh Paige, into the world in 2021.



According to the spokesperson, while Heard's pregnancy is still in its early stages, the actress is thrilled with the news. The statement expressed, "Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige," as per People Magazine.



This pregnancy marks a new chapter for the 'Aquaman' star, who has kept her personal life largely private but still shared glimpses of her journey with fans over the past few years.



As the actress approaches motherhood for the second time, she reflects on how her life has changed since the birth of her daughter Oonagh, whom she has often described as the beginning of a new and fulfilling chapter.



Amber Heard's decision to become a mother has always been deeply personal. In July 2021, she opened up about her choice to become a mother on her own terms.



On Instagram, the actress shared a heartfelt post, accompanied by a photo of herself cuddling baby Oonagh.

In the post, she reflected, "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child," explaining that she made the decision independently.

"I wanted to do it on my own terms," Heard wrote, adding, "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way."

Amber's decision to keep Oonagh's birth private until three months later was a testament to her desire to maintain control over her life and her family. As a public figure, she acknowledged the challenges of privacy but emphasized her commitment to navigating her personal life on her own terms.



"I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," she said.



She continued, "She's the beginning of the rest of my life," encapsulating how much becoming a mother had transformed her world.



Since the birth of her daughter, Amber has kept most aspects of their lives out of the public eye. However, she has occasionally shared moments with fans, offering glimpses into her life as a mother. In January 2023,

Amber posted a sweet photo of herself bottle-feeding Oonagh while on the set of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.



"After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it's too easy)," she captioned the image, expressing her gratitude for the love and support from her fans regarding her return as Mera in the Aquaman sequel.

This pregnancy announcement comes at a time when Amber has kept a low profile, especially following the highly publicized legal battles with her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.



While the actress has remained relatively out of the spotlight, she continues to reflect on the lessons she has learned and her role as a mother.



Amber's legal struggles with Johnny Depp have been widely reported over the past few years, but she has made it clear that her daughter Oonagh is her priority.



As per People magazine, during a 2022 interview with Savannah Guthrie, Amber discussed how she would eventually explain the publicized legal battles to her daughter when she is old enough to understand.

"I think no matter what, it will mean something," Amber said, adding, "I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth," according to People magazine.



As Amber enters her second pregnancy, her focus is firmly on her daughter and her role as a mother.

"I get to be a mom full-time," she said, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to prioritize her family. "I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers," she added, indicating how motherhood has become her most important and fulfilling role.