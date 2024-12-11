Joker 2 Final Box Office Haul Paints Haunting Picture, Less Than 5 Times The Collection Of 1st Film

Joker: Folie A Deux may probably be the biggest loss-making film of the recent time. While, in general, Hollywood's superhero franchises have been facing a slump, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer crime musical has added more woes to the tentpole action franchises that were once a sure-shot success formula.

Joker 2 introduced Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn | Image: IMDb

A big debacle: Joker 2 lifetime biz detailed

2019's Joker was made on an approximate budget of #25 million but went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide, becoming one of the biggest commercial hits that year. Not just this, it also earned Joaquin Phoneix an Oscar in the Best Actor category, further cementing the legacy of the comic book adaptation. Joker was the first and only R-rated movie to cross $1 billion before the 2024 release of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

A still from Joker Folie A Deux | Image: X

When Joker 2 was about to release, bad reviews flooded social media, However, anticipation remained high surrounding it. But, the film bombed at the box office like no one had expected.

Joker: Folie A Deux: A major loss-making venture

Joker: Folie A Deux only earned $206.4 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. The figures are roughly a fifth of what the original Joker movie achieved five years prior. This just about cleared the movie's $200 million budget, a massive increase on its 2019 predecessor, but is far from enough for Joker: Folie A Deux to break even.

Joker 2 is directed by Todd Phillips | Image: X