Justin Baldoni Vs Blake Lively: It Ends with Us Actor Launches New Website To ‘Expose’ Co-Star's Claims Amid Lawsuit

Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Controversy: On Saturday, Everwood took a bold step in defending himself by launching an official website, thelawsuitinfo.com, to expose his It Ends With Us co-star. The site shares key legal documents and evidence, which Justin believes will prove the accusations are untrue.

Justin Baldon launches official website to counter Lively's accusations

Justin Baldoni’s legal team stated that the website would feature “all correspondence as well as relevant videos” to refute Blake’s allegations. The website currently hosts two PDFs. The first, titled Amended Complaint, spans 224 pages and outlines the issues Baldoni and his production company have with Lively. The second, Timeline of Relevant Events, is a 168-page document detailing events starting in January 2019, when Baldoni first approached Colleen Hoover about adapting her novel It Ends With Us into a film.

Justin Baldon website | Image: X

The legal team argued that the leaked text messages used against Baldoni were taken out of context. Prior to launching the website, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, stated on 21 January: "Justin and team have the right to defend themselves with the truth. And this is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that directly quash her claims."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seek to dismiss Justin Baldoni's new website

The website's launch has sparked controversy. Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, reportedly tried to stop its release, claiming it amounted to harassment and retaliation. Despite their efforts, the site remains active.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni | Image: X