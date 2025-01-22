Justin Bieber Breaks Silence After Unfollowing Wife Hailey On Instagram: Says ‘S**t Is Getting…’

Justin Bieber recently sparked buzz after fans noticed he unfollowed his wife, Hailey, on Instagram. In the wake of the Baby singer's shock move, fans began asking if he and the 28-year-old model were headed for divorce. Addressing the controversy, Justin shared a cryptic message, hinting that "someone else" might have used his account to unfollow his wife.

Justin Bieber speaks out after unfollowing wife Hailey on Instagram

Singer Justin Bieber dismissed rumours of a split, stating he didn’t unfollow Hailey Bieber on Instagram, as reported by People. He addressed the incident in a now-deleted Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 21.

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S**t is getting suss out here,” Justin shared via his Instagram story, which has since been deleted, according to New York Post.

Justin Bieber unfollows Hailey and her family member

On Jan 21, fans noticed that Justin Bieber had unfollowed Hailey Bieber and her family members on Instagram. Reports also revealed that he unfollowed his former mentor Usher, Scooter Braun, and his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin.

Concerned fans took to social media to question Justin directly. “Bruh, you just unfollow your wife?” one fan asked under his latest Instagram post, shared in honour of Martin Luther King Day. Another wrote, “Why you UNFOLLOW your wife,” while a third added, “JB, what happened with Hailey, and why did you unfollow her?”