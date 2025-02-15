Justin Bieber's Flirty Comment On Keke Palmer's Post Sparks Extramarital Affair Rumours, Netizens Say 'What Are You Doing?'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been in the headlines for quite some time after rumours about their split circulated online. Although the couple cleared the air with their cosy public appearance recently, the Baby singer’s flirty comment on Keke Palmer's Instagram post again raised questions about his relationship with Hailey.

Justin Bieber’s Instagram comment on Keke Palmer’s post sparks buzz

On February 9, Keke Palmer shared a series of chic photos on Instagram. She paired a white cropped top with a Burberry trench coat and a matching headscarf, finishing the look with round sunglasses and bronzed makeup. While the post quickly attracted attention, Justin’s comment stole the show.

The 30-year-old singer wrote, "She said I'm poppin out," under Keke’s pictures, sparking a wave of fan reactions. Some followers expressed confusion, while others speculated about issues in his marriage.

According to Page Six, one fan asked, "Justin??? What are you doing here?" Another wrote, "Justin Bieber already trynna move on from Hailey." Some users praised him for supporting female artists, with one commenting, "@justinbieber I love how you support the ladies."

Others recalled about Justin's 2010 cameo on Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP, where Keke Palmer played the lead role. A fan remarked, "@justinbieber I remember when you were on 'True Jackson, VP'!" Another replied, "Me too. That show brings back so many memories."

Fans have continued to speculate about Justin and Hailey’s relationship, analysing their social media activity for potential clues.

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey really facing marriage trouble?

Hailey recently posted a cryptic message about rejection, which many interpreted as a sign of issues in her marriage. Later Justin Bieber unfollowed her which he clarified as a mistake. However, the couple was later spotted enjoying a romantic pizza date, leaving others to think they are still going strong.