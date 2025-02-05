Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:13 IST, February 5th 2025

Justin Bieber To Pay $300 Million Alimony Post Divorce From Hailey? Couple's Marital Life Under Scanner

According to reports, Hailey has been frustrated with Justin’s unpredictable behaviour and might be getting separated while asking for $300 million fortune.

Justin Bieber To Pay $300 Million Alimony Post Divorce From Hailey? | Image: X

Since late last year, netizens have speculated about trouble in Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship. The couple married secretly at a New York courthouse in 2018, followed by a grand ceremony with friends and family. They welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year. Recent reports suggest their relationship is strained, and the Baby singer's $300 million fortune might be at risk.

Justin Bieber headed for $300 million divorce with Hailey: Reports

According to RadarOnline, 28-year-old Hailey has been frustrated with Justin’s unpredictable behaviour, ongoing anxiety issues, and alleged drug use, especially now that they have a five-month-old son, Jack. Sources suggest she is considering divorce and might seek custody of their child along with a share of Bieber’s estimated $300 million fortune.

The Peaches singer is reportedly struggling with the fear of being called to testify in the upcoming sex trafficking trial of his former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs. According to a source, Bieber is concerned that testifying could “ruin” his career, further escalating his stress and erratic behaviour.

Why do Justin Bieber and Hailey face marriage trouble? Reports suggest mental health issue

As per RadarOnline reports, Hailey sees his behaviour as a troubling backslide, especially after years of supporting him through his sobriety. Recent incidents, include Justin sharing images of himself using drugs in Aspen and enduring extreme temperatures in minimal clothing. His mental health struggles, including depression and anxiety, are reportedly worsening.

Last week, RadarOnline claimed that Bieber seems to be heading toward another mental breakdown. His frail appearance in New York and erratic actions have raised concerns about his well-being. Fans also noticed that he apparently unfollowed Hailey on Instagram, though he later explained that his account was hacked.

Although they have been married for six years, insiders claim Hailey is focusing on her son’s well-being. She is reportedly ready to move on if Justin does not make any changes.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:13 IST, February 5th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Polls 2025 LIVE: AAP-BJP-Cong, 3-Way Contest for Capital's Throne
Election News
Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi Arrives in Prayagraj to Take Holy Dip at Sangam
India News
27 Year Old Man Man Caught With Rs 12.9 Lakh Ganja in Thane, Arrested
India News
BREAKING: Several Noida Schools Evacuated After Getting Bomb Threats
India News
Aero India 2025: When, Where, How To Buy Tickets And More
Lifestyle News
PM Modi to Visit Maha Kumbh, Take Holy Dip at Sangam Today | LIVE
India News
Ed Sheeran Enjoys Champi Ahead Of Chennai Concert, Fans Are Concerned
Entertainment News
PM Modi To Visit Maha Kumbh Mela, To Take Holy Dip At Sangam Today
India News
Could Change History: Netanyahu Backs Trump's Gaza Takeover Plan
World News
'We Will Own It': Donald Trump Announces US Will Take Over Gaza Strip
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: