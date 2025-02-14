Kanye West-Bianca Censori Heading For Divorce Days After Grammy 'Naked' Controversy? Here's The Truth

Days after the Grammy naked dress controversy, the internet is ablaze with reports that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are heading for a divorce. The Valentine’s Day starts with a report published by The Daily Mail, an unnamed source close to the rapper revealed that the couple had indeed split with a legal filing to end the marriage set to be released in the coming days. Other publications picked up the story and flamed the speculation until it seemed like a confirmed fact. However, a new report has now debunked these claims, labelling them as false.

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori splitting up on Valentine’s Day?

Kanye West and Bianca's longtime representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, officially informed The Hollywood Reporter, “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, preparing to celebrate Valentine's Day together. Any announcements about their private life will come directly from them, not from unverified rumours in the tabloid press.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori | Image: X

He added, “Is this the fifth or sixth time the press has falsely reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost count.” These rumours began after the extravagant evening of the 2025 Grammy Awards.

What is the Grammys 2025 controversy?

Censori, a 30-year-old former Yeezy employee, caused a stir at the Grammys 2025 on February 2, by arriving in a long coat and then revealing a nearly nude outfit underneath. Her ensemble featured a sheer minidress and appeared to exclude underwear.

Reports later clarified that her look was designed to resemble the cover of West’s recent collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign (as Y$) on Vultures 1.