Published 14:04 IST, February 6th 2025
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Snapped In Fully Covered Outfit In First Outing After Shocking Nude Grammys Look
Days after the Grammys ceremony, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori spotted in public for the first time, where Bianca was seen covered up from head to toe.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made a red-carpet appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, which went on to make headlines crazy. Now, days after the ceremony, the couple was spotted in public for the first time, where Bianca was seen covered up from head to toe.
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori spotted for the first time after shocking nude Grammys look
New pictures from The Mirror US show Bianca out on a date night with Kanye on February 5. She chose a white zip-up jacket and grey skin-tight leggings for the evening. Completing the outfit, she wore shades and matching heels.
This appearance follows her viral look at the Grammys, which stirred controversy regarding its appropriateness for such a high-profile event.
Kanye West defends Bianca Censori's 'Naked' red carpet look
Yesterday, Kanye West aslo defended Bianca's revealing outfit with a now-deleted Instagram post, stating, “FOR CLARITY. MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.” He also shared Google Analytics screenshots, showing a rise in interest around Bianca following her appearance at the Grammys.
At the event, Kanye dressed in an all-black ensemble, while Bianca wore a completely see-through mini dress, seemingly without undergarments. She paired it with a black oversized fur jacket, which she later removed when posing for photographers on the red carpet. Despite the backlash online over her bold fashion choice, her husband has stood by her side.
Updated 14:04 IST, February 6th 2025