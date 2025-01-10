LA Wildfires Reduce Anthony Hopkins' ₹50 Crore 'TikTok Mansion' To Rubble, See Before And After Photos

Anthony Hopkins house burnt: The LA wildfires have led to massive property destruction in America's film and TV production hub. The fires have destroyed the homes of several celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton, and disrupted entertainment events. Oscar nominee Anthony Hopkins also lost his $6 million (around ₹51 crore) property, which was destroyed in the blaze.

Anthony Hopkins' $6M California home burnt to the ground in LA fire

Anthony Hopkins has sadly lost his home in the destructive California wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles. The 87-year-old legendary actor now joins many Hollywood stars who have faced similar losses as the fires continue to devastate the region.

Hopkins had bought a luxurious four-bedroom, five-bathroom house in Pacific Palisades for $6 million (approximately ₹51 crore) in 2021. Unfortunately, the property has been consumed by the flames.

Oscar winning actor Anthony Hopkins' home was burned down in the Palisades Fire. He purchased the home in 2021 | Image: X

More than 30,000 residents are currently under evacuation orders, including several high-profile celebrities impacted by the disaster.

Inside Oscar nominee, Anthony Hopkins LA home

The two-story colonial-style house, spanning 4,000 square feet, is painted white with a red-shingled roof featuring dormer windows. It sits atop a high cliff, offering views of the sandy shore and the Pacific Ocean below. Built-in 1940, the property has since been renovated.

Photos show the charred remains of the once beautiful colonial home, with only a scorched fence left to mark its place. Known as the Point Dume Bluff estate, the property boasted panoramic ocean views, a guesthouse, and a private pool with a spa.

The Oscar-winning actor purchased the house as a fresh start after selling his long-time Malibu oceanfront property for $10.5 million, more than double the amount he had paid for it in 2001.