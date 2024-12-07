Search icon
Published 18:22 IST, December 7th 2024

Mark Withers, Stanger Things And Dynasty Actor, Dies At 77 Due To Pancreatic Cancer

Stranger Things actor Mark Withers' daughter Jessie Withers, announced on Friday that her father died on Nov. 22 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mark Withers no more | Image: X

Mark Withers, the actor best known for his roles in Dynasty', Stranger Things, and multiple other TV shows, has died at the age of 77.  His daughter, Jessie Withers, announced on Friday that he died on Nov. 22 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mark Withers' daughter confirms his demise

In a statement shared with Variety, Jessie said, “He confronted his illness with the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft, creating a legacy of warmth, humor, and dedication, along with his remarkable ability to make every role unforgettable. Mark's enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike.”

Mark Withers had a prolific career, with standout roles across decades of television. In 1981, he made a lasting impression in Dynasty, where he played Ted Dinard, Steve Carrington's (Al Corley) lover, in a six-episode arc. His character's tragic death left a significant impact on the storyline and the viewers, Withers' extensive TV credits included appearances in 'Wonder Woman', 'Magnum P.I.', 'The Dukes of Hazzard', 'Remington Steele', 'Hill Street Blues', 'Dallas', 'Days of Our Lives', 'L.A. Law', 'Matlock', 'Frasier', 'The King of Queens', 'Criminal Minds', 'Drop Dead Diva', 'Castle', 'Sense8', and 'Stranger Things'.

Who is Mark Withers?

Born on June 25, 1947, in Binghamton, New York, Withers pursued his passion for acting at California State University, Los Angeles, and later earned a Master of Fine Arts from Minnesota State University, Mankato. In addition to his daughter Jessie, Mark Withers is survived by his wife, Haiyan Liu Withers. (ANI inputs)
 

Updated 18:22 IST, December 7th 2024

