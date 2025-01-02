Moana 2 OTT Debut: Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Scherzinger's Dubbed Animated Movie To Release On THIS Digital Platform

Moana 2 OTT Release Date: Disney's beloved fairytale film has achieved big success at the box office, surpassing the USD 900 million mark worldwide. While fans continue to enjoy the movie in cinemas, many are eagerly anticipating its release on OTT platforms. Now, here’s an exciting update about the animated movie's OTT release.

Moana 2 OTT release update

The movie was initially planned as a Disney+ original series, but the production company opted for a theatrical release to achieve strong global box office results. After surpassing USD 900 million worldwide, Moana 2 is now targeting the USD 1 billion milestone. Reports suggest Disney is using a 100-day theatrical window strategy to maximise box office earnings before releasing the film on OTT platforms.

According to Digital Spy, this timeline indicates Moana 2 could debut on Disney+ in March 2025. As the 100-day window concludes on 6 March, and Disney typically releases content on Wednesdays, the movie is expected to be available on Disney+ from 12 March 2025. However, the makers have yet to confirm the official release date and platform.

What’s new in the sequel of Moana?

The sequel follows Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) as she comes to terms with her leadership and Wayfinder duty. She sets out on a treacherous journey across the huge ocean to bring the islands of Oceania back together when a mystery curse connected to the ancient god Nalo threatens her kingdom.