Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 1: Fails To Become The Biggest Live-Action Opener In India
Mufasa collected over ₹10 crore on its opening day. English language turned out to be the biggest contributor adding ₹4 crore to its biz, followed by Hindi.
Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 1: The live-action animation movie and the latest entry into The Lion King universe, Mufasa has opened to good numbers in India, collecting over ₹10 crore on its opening day in all languages. The movie was expected to do well given the popularity of the franchise at the domestic box office and it delivered on day 1. Going forth, the box office haul of Mufasa will be interesting to witness as Hollywood films have not performed well at the ticket window in India this year.
Mufasa scores good on day 1
Mufasa collected over ₹10 crore on its opening day. English language turned out to be the biggest contributor adding ₹4 crore to its biz, followed by ₹3 crore in Hindi, ₹2 crore in Telugu and ₹1 crore in Tamil. Given the popularity of the franchise, the makers roped in popular movie stars to dub for Mufasa in various languages. Mahesh Babu has lent his voice to the Telugu version of the film in an attempt to boost its collections down South.
Mufasa is not the biggest live-action opener in India
In the list of biggest live-action openers in India, Mufasa: The Lion King grabs the second spot. The 1st spot is grabbed by the 2019 release The Lion King, which collected over ₹11 crore on day 1 and went to mint over ₹158 crore in its lifetime run. Separately, Mufasa: The Lion King is the second-highest Hollywood opener in India after Deadpool & Wolverine. However, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer minted over ₹20 crore on its day 1, more than double what Mufasa earned on its opening day.
