Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 3: Live-Action Film Becomes Third Highest 1st Weekend Hollywood Grosser In India In 2024

Mufasa Box Office Day 3: The Latest Hollywood release, Mufasa: The Lion King has performed well on its opening weekend at the box office in India. The live-action film directed by Barry Jenkins hit the big screens on December 20 at a time when Pushpa 2 was already doing well and other titles fought for audiences. However, to much relief, Mufasa has been able to pose a good total in its first three days since its release.

Mufasa is a prequel to The Lion King | Image: AP

Mufasa collection picks up pace

This year has not been good for Hollywood releases in India, with only a handful of movies performing well at the box office. However, Mufasa seems to have arrived with a mission. The movie collected ₹41.6 crore in its opening weekend here, surpassing all the new regional releases- UI, Marco and Viduthalai Part 2. Given the star-studded voice cast in Hindi and Telugu, many have preferred to watch it in local Indian languages rather than English.

Mufasa released on December 20 | Image: AP

The collection in the Hindi version specifically picked up pace on Sunday and contributed more than the English version. The collections in the Tamil and Telugu versions remained on the lower side but were steady over the weekend.

Mufasa is a prequel to The Lion King (2019)

Mufasa is the prequel to The Lion King. It's a tale of found family, betrayal and destiny, one that begins to explain the estrangement between brothers Scar and Mufasa that we all know will end in murder, how Mufasa ( Aaron Pierre ) ends up as king of the pride lands.