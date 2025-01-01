Mufasa Box Office Collection: The Lion King Prequel Becomes Third Hollywood Release To Breach ₹100 Cr Mark In India In 2024

Mufasa Box Office Collection: The Lion King prequel has maintained a steady pace at the box office in India. The film has become one of the few Hollywood releases to have made it big in the domestic market. The movie has become the third Hollywood release of the year to have grossed more than ₹100 crore at the Indian box office.

Mufasa: The Lion King roars at Indian box office

The latest release from Disney seems to have struck a chord with the Indian audience. The Hollywood film has breached the ₹100 crore mark in India, despite facing tough competition from domestic releases like Pushpa 2 and Baby John.

A still from Mufasa: The Lion King | Image: AP



Mufasa opened to a decent ₹8.3 crore at the Indian box office. Owing to a positive word of mouth and the movie being dubbed in various languages, the live-action film registered massive growth in business. The movie has amassed a total of ₹112.45 crore in its 12-day theatrical run. Mufasa is the prequel to The Lion King. It's a tale of found family, betrayal and destiny, one that begins to explain the estrangement between brothers Scar and Mufasa that we all know will end in murder, how Mufasa ( Aaron Pierre ) ends up as king of the pride lands.

Mufasa joins the likes of Deadpool & Wolverine and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Before Mufasa: The Lion King, only two films Godzilla X Kong and Deadpool & Wolverine crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in India. The movie has amassed a total of ₹112.54 crore, as per Sacnilk.

