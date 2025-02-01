Oscar 2025-nominated Actress Karla Sofia Deactivates X Account, Apologises For Her Past Controversial Posts: Deeply Sorry...

Karla Sofia Gascon, who is running in the Best Actress race for the movie Emilia Perez in the upcoming 97th Academy Awards, has deactivated her X (formerly Twitter) account amid controversy. This comes after she apologised for offensive posts that resurfaced on Thursday. Gascon recently faced backlash after netizens discovered posts from 2020 and 2021 that had controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

All you need to know about the controversy Karla Sofia Gascon is embroiled in…

A few days ago, several X (formerly Twitter) posts resurfaced where she reacted on George Floyd's murder, ensuing racial reckoning, her views on Muslim immigration, calling for a ban of “religions that go against European values," and critiqued the diversity of the 2021 Oscars ceremony. She called George Floyd a "drug addict swindler" after he was killed by a police officer in 2020 and inspired protests around the U.S.

She also called out the Oscars in her post that reads, "More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn't know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala."

(A file photo of Karla Sofia Gascon | Image: Instagram)

Karla Sofia Gascon apologises for her controversial statements

In a statement to Variety, she apologised, saying, "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

She also penned a long statement to The Hollywood Reporter explaining why she chose to deactivate her account. An excerpt from the statement read, "I’m sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect me and my family, so at their request I am closing my account on X. I have been threatened with death, insulted, abused and harassed to the point of exhaustion. I have a wonderful daughter to protect, whom I love madly and who supports me in everything. Perhaps my words are not correct, many times due to ignorance or pure mistake. I apologize again if anyone has ever felt offended or in the future. I am a human being who also made, makes and will make mistakes from which I will learn. I am not perfect. Taking my words out of context or manipulating them to hurt me is something I am not responsible for."

Karla Sofia Gascon is nominated for Emilia Perez at the Oscars 2025