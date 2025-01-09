Oscar Nominations Postponed Due To Los Angeles Wildfire, Announces New Date: We Offer Our Deepest Condolences To...

In the wake of the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the Oscar nomination voting window.

Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened on January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12. However, the deadline is now January 14, as per Variety.

Also, the nominations announcement, originally scheduled to be announced on January 17, has moved to January 19.

The Academy sent an email to members Wednesday afternoon detailing the date changes from CEO Bill Kramer.

"We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you," the email read.

Additional scheduling changes outlined in the email include: The International Feature Shortlist Screening set for Wednesday night in Los Angeles has been postponed to later in the week.

The in-person Los Angeles Sound Branch Bake-Off and Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Bake-Offs in L.A. and New York City on January 11 have been cancelled.

Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 2.

Several massive fires in Los Angeles County, fueled by excessive wind, have killed at least five people and left others with "significant injuries," as per CNN.