Superman Actor’s 2005 James Bond Audition Tape Leaked Online | Watch

A 2005 audition tape of Henry Cavill trying out for the role of James Bond has reappeared online, igniting a viral debate about whether he would have been a better 007 than Daniel Craig. This old footage surfaced amid rumours that the Superman actor might be in the running to become the next Bond after Daniel Craig's exit.

Henry Cavil’s 2005 James Bond audition tape resurfaces

In a recently viral video, a 22-year-old Henry Cavill auditions for the iconic role of James Bond, competing against the then-unknown Daniel Craig, who ultimately won the part. The 20-year-old footage has resurfaced online, sparking discussions about Cavill’s potential as James Bond in today’s world.

Shared last month on YouTube by Ron South, the audition video features Henry Cavill performing a scene in a leather jacket with slicked-back hair.

The video quickly gained attention, accumulating around 150,000 views and generating mixed reactions from fans. Some viewers praised Daniel Craig’s portrayal as vastly superior, pointing to Cavill’s youth and lack of confidence at the time as reasons he missed out on the role.

Meanwhile, other fans expressed optimism about Cavill’s growth as an actor, suggesting he could now excel as James Bond.

“I think he did ok then. Now? He’d nail it,” one fan remarked. Another added, “Henry Cavill would make a perfect addition to the list of James Bond 007 stars.”

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell recently commended Cavill’s audition, acknowledging that if Daniel Craig hadn’t been in contention, Cavill might have been an excellent choice for Bond.

Netizens on James Bond casting talks

Campbell revealed that Cavill missed out to Craig because he appeared too young at the time, saying, “He just looked a little young at that time.”