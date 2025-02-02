Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 10:13 IST, February 2nd 2025

Superman Co-Creator Joseph Shuster's Estate Sues Warner Bros Over Film's Copyright

Superman co-creator Joseph Shuster's estate has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and DC Comics, Deadline reported.

Superman Co-Creator Joseph Shuster's Estate Sues Warner Bros Over Film's Copyright | Image: X

The estate of Joseph Shuster, co-creator of Superman, has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and DC Comics, Deadline reported. 
The lawsuit claims that the studio does not have the rights to release the upcoming 'Superman' movie in certain territories.
Mark Warren Peary, the executor of Shuster's estate, filed the case in a New York federal court earlier this week. According to Deadline, the lawsuit seeks damages and an injunction to stop WBD from distributing Superman-related content in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. It argues that Shuster's foreign copyright rights to Superman reverted to his estate years ago.
As per the publication, a WBD spokesperson responded to the lawsuit, saying, "We fundamentally disagree with the merits of the lawsuit and will vigorously defend our rights."
The lawsuit explains that under copyright laws in Canada, the UK, Ireland, and Australia, a creator's rights automatically return to their estate 25 years after their death. Since Joseph Shuster passed away in 1992, his copyright in these countries reverted to his estate in 2017 (and in 2021 for Canada).
The new Superman movie, which stars David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, is set to release on July 11, this year. It also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer. 
Earlier in January, director James Gunn dropped a new teaser of the highly anticipated film that featured additional footage including the super fight and new looks of the character Lex Luthor played by Nicholas Hoult. (ANI)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:13 IST, February 2nd 2025

