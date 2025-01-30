Taylor Swift Distances Herself With BFF Blake Lively Over It Ends With Us' Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Drama? Here's What We Know

Seems like the legal war between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is not going to end so soon. The constant allegations thrown at each other might have affected Blake Lively’s relationship with Taylor Swift. According to report the singer has distanced herself from the Green Lantern actress.

Taylor Swift distances herself from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?

According to a report in Daily Mail, Taylor Swift feels like she has been used ‘intimidation tactic’ against Justin Baldoni. As per the source, “Her friends also think that Blake’s ‘I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons’ text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession”. For the unversed, singer Taylor Swift has a very strong friendship with couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

File photo of Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift | Source: Reddit

The source also added that, “For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be”. For the unversed, singer Taylor Swift has a very strong friendship with couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

All about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal tussle

It all began when Blake Lively accused It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the sets of movie and a subsequent effort to destroy her reputation in a legal complaint.

File photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively | Source: IMDb