The Fantastic Four First Step: Netizens Accuse Marvel Of Using AI To Create Posters, Production House Breaks Silence

The much-awaited teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally been unveiled on Tuesday. Marvel Studios gave the fans a proper look at the forthcoming movie and introduced them to the retrofuturistic world of the Fantastic Four. While the teaser is earning positive reviews from fans across the globe, the poster inconsistencies have left the fans alarmed, accusing the production house of using AI for the poster. This has come after, the production house used AI to create the opening sequence of Secret Invasion.

Netizens accuse Marvel Studios of using AI for Fantastic Four poster

Ahead of a teaser, the production house shared a series of posters as a tease. However, the netizens noticed several inconsistencies in the poster, leading to speculation that they had taken the help of artificial intelligence to create the poster. One of the posters seemingly features people with four fingers instead of five and two women looking identical. Soon after the makers dropped the post, netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "The guy holding the flag has 4 fingers boooo ai." Another wrote, "These images look so AI generated." The third user wrote, "AI….seriously. You’re Disney you can afford to actually pay people."

(A poster of The Fantastic Four | Image: Instagram)

"It’s AI. The person holding the blue flag has 4 fingers. Yikes," a user wrote. "One of, if not, the biggest movie franchise in the world and they’re using A.I. for their promotional posters. Insane," wrote another.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Marvel Studios addresses controversy around Fantastic Four: First Steps poster

A spokesperson of Marvel confirmed to TheWrap that AI was not used in the creation of these posters.

The teaser introduces fans to the retrofuturistic world of the Fantastic Four. It opens with Reed Richards and Sue Storm walking a guest through their headquarters at the Baxter Building, while H.E.R.B.I.E. and The Thing prepare a meal. A key moment in the teaser features an emotional exchange between Reed and Sue about their past and future. "Before we went up the first time," Reed tells Sue, "you couldn't turn invisible, Ben wasn't a rock, and Johnny never caught fire."

"Ben has always been a rock. Johnny is...Johnny. And I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together, as a family," responds Sue in the teaser.

What else do we know about the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps?