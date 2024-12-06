Tom Cruise's 18-year-old Daughter Suri Becomes Millionaire After Gaining Access To Trust Fund

Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise recently made headlines as she became an overnight millionaire. She now has access to a substantial trust fund established by her father as part of his divorce settlement with Holmes. While Suri will receive more of the funds when she turns 30, she is already entitled to a significant portion. The couple divorced in 2012 when Suri was six years old, and Holmes has held full custody since then. However, Tom Cruise has consistently provided financial support for his daughter.

Here’s how Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri turned millionaire overnight

As per the latest reports, Suri accessed a trust fund established by her father, Tom Cruise, upon turning 18 in April. However, as reported by DailyMail.com, she did not receive the entire amount as a lump sum.

The trust fund was part of her parents’ 2012 divorce settlement. Additionally, her mother, Katie Holmes, has set up a separate trust fund for her. As per reports, a family insider shared, “Katie is fiscally responsible and focused on providing Suri with a great quality of life.”

Although Suri has access to some funds now, the majority will only be available when she turns 30. While the exact value of the trust remains undisclosed, DailyMail describes it as “a great deal of money.” The reports explained that the arrangement aims to “provide financial security without overwhelming her.”

What is the net worth of Suri Cruise?

Tom Cruise reportedly has a net worth exceeding $600 million. He contributes $33,000 per month in child support for Suri until she turns 18, along with covering her health insurance, education fees, and extracurricular activities. Her mother’s net worth is estimated at around $25 million, and these contributions have raised Suri’s net worth to over a million dollars.

Cruise is also funding Suri's college education at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where tuition costs around $65,000 annually. She is currently in her first year, studying dance and theatre, according to the report.