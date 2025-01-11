Search icon
Published 20:34 IST, January 11th 2025

Tom Holland's Father Reveals How 'Well Prepared' He Was For His Marriage Proposal To Zendaya

Days after Zendaya subtly hinted at her engagement by sporting a stunning 5-carat ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, Tom Holland's father revealed the heartfelt preparation behind the proposal.

Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged last year | Image: ANI

Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, has shared exclusive details about his son's engagement to Zendaya, which the couple has kept largely private.
In a recent post on Patreon, Dominic confirmed that Tom had indeed proposed to Zendaya in a carefully planned and intimate moment, as per E! News.
Days after Zendaya subtly hinted at her engagement by sporting a stunning 5-carat ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, Tom's father revealed the heartfelt preparation behind the proposal.
"He had purchased a ring," Dominic wrote in the January 10 post, adding, "he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear," as per E! News.
The couple's engagement comes after Zendaya made waves at the Golden Globes on January 5, where her sparkling ring caught the attention of both fans and the media.
The excitement surrounding the couple's status grew further when Zendaya was spotted subtly flaunting her ring while responding with a simple shrug and smile when directly asked about her engagement, as per E! News.
Despite the public's curiosity, Zendaya and Tom have always kept their personal lives private.
As per E! News, Zendaya, in an earlier interview shared how their bond was formed during the filming of Spider-Man, stating that acting alongside Tom felt "strangely comfortable" and "like second nature."
"I feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him," Zendaya said, praising Tom for his dedication, adding, "He's so talented and so passionate about what he does... I really appreciate that about him."
Tom, in turn, has also spoken warmly of Zendaya. During an earlier interview, he revealed, "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," as per E! News.
He highlighted the unique aspect of their relationship and said, "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you. You can share your experiences... and that's worth its weight in gold." 
 

Updated 20:34 IST, January 11th 2025

