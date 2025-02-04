Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 07:58 IST, February 4th 2025

Will Karla Sofia Gascon Withdraw From Oscars Contention Amid Heavy Backlash? Emilia Pérez Actress Breaks Silence

Oscar-nominated actress Karla Sofia Gascon has been at the centre of controversy after her controversial posts resurfaced on the internet.

Karla Sofia Gascon On Her Oscar nomination Amid Backlash | Image: Republic

Karla Sofia Gascon, who is running in the 97th Academy Awards Best Actress race owing to her prolific performance in Emilia Pérez, is concerned after her old controversial posts resurfaced. In a recent interview, the actress shared that she doesn't want the ongoing drama to affect her Oscars contention. The actress was criticised for her racist and Islamophobic posts as well as her supposed dig at co-star Selena Gomez.

Following the resurfacing of her controversial posts, Karla in a statement revealed she received death threats and abuse which led her to deactivate her X account.

Will Karla Sofia Gascon renounce her Oscar nomination?

During an interview with an international media, Emilia Perez actress Karla was asked if she would renounce her Oscar nomination. To this, she blatantly refused and said she hadn't committed any crime nor had she harmed anyone. She did her job right and deserves to be honoured for her work. "I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime, nor have I harmed anyone,” Karla told the outlet. The actress further mentioned that she is neither racist nor anything that people have tried to make others believe.

(A file photo of Karla Sofia Gascon | Image: Instagram)

Karla Sofia Gascon's old post shading her co-star Selena Gomez resurfaces

It has been reported that in a since-deleted post from 2022, Karla reportedly shared negative comments about Selena, reports People magazine. She called the latter “rich rat” while discussing her rumoured feud with Hailey Bieber. As per People, the tweet that was allegedly shared on Gascon’s account, which has now been deactivated, read translated from Spanish, "She's a rich rat who plays the poor b** whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife", referring to Selena Gomez's ex Justin Bieber and wife Hailey.

However, on Saturday, she penned a long note on her Instagram handle defending her past controversial statement about Selena. Gascon addressed her controversial comments, alongside an apology for her previous posts, which have sparked backlash for containing Islamophobic, anti-Black, and other derogatory remarks. The 52-year-old actress reflected on her personal growth and sought forgiveness for her past actions, insisting that her words were taken out of context and misunderstood.

"I have many things to learn in this world, the forms [in which I learn] are my biggest defect. Life has taught me something I never wanted to learn: it's clear to me that no matter how much my message is my message, without using the proper words, [the message] can convert into another. They have created posts as if it were me insulting even my colleagues. Things that I wrote to glorify as if they were criticisms, jokes as if they were reality, words that without the background only seem like hate," an excerpt from her post read.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:58 IST, February 4th 2025

