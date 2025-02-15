Search icon
Updated 09:02 IST, February 15th 2025

Woman Alleging She Was Raped At 13 By Jay-Z, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Withdraws Lawsuit

An Alabama woman who said she was raped by rappers Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs when she was 13 withdrew her civil lawsuit against both men on FridayThe unidentified woman in December added Jay-Z, to a lawsuit she had filed against Combs, alleging that she was attacked by the singers in 2000.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
A file photo of Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs | Image: X

NEW YORK (AP) — An Alabama woman who said she was raped by rappers Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs when she was 13 withdrew her civil lawsuit against both men on Friday, according to court filings.

The unidentified woman in December added Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, to a lawsuit she had filed against Combs in Manhattan federal court, alleging that she was attacked by the singers in 2000 after Combs’ limo driver offered her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

Jay-Z, who vehemently denied the claims and tried to get extracted from the lawsuit, called the woman's decision to withdraw the lawsuit “a victory” and said the “fictional tale” she and her lawyers created was “laughable.”

“The frivolous, fictious and appalling allegations have been dismissed,” he said in a statement posted on social media. “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere.”

Combs remains jailed in New York awaiting a criminal trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He also faces a wave of sexual assault lawsuits , many of which were filed by the plaintiff’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, a Texas attorney who says his firm represents over 150 people, both men and women, who allege sexual abuse and exploitation by Combs.

A message was left seeking comment with Buzbee.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 08:52 IST, February 15th 2025

