India's Got Latent Controversy: Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina For 'Promoting Obscenity'

India's Got Latent Controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia appeared in the latest episode of the Samay Raina-led show that has sparked a major outrage on social media. In a video clip, now viral online, the digital content creator could be heard asking lewd, incestuous questions to a contestant regarding parental intercourse. Instead of editing the part or condemning the question, the other panellists celebrated it and encouraged the Allahbadia which sparked questions on freedom of speech and censorship on such platforms. As a result, the Hindu IT cell has filed a complaint against the show.

Hindu IT cell files complaint against India's Got Latent show

As soon as the latest episode of India's Got Latent was aired, it sparked major controversy regarding the context of the show. Lewd questions, racist remarks, sexual jokes and outrageous objectification sparked major concerns about breaching the limits of freedom of speech. Hours after the social media outrage, the Hindu IT cell filed an official complaint.

India's Got Latent Controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia appeared in the latest episode of the Samay Raina-led show that has sparked a major outrage on social media. In a video clip, now viral online, the digital content creator could be heard asking lewd, incestuous questions to a contestant regarding parental intercourse. Instead of editing the part or condemning the question, the other panellists celebrated it and encouraged the Allahbadia which sparked questions on freedom of speech and censorship on such platforms. As a result, the Hindu IT cell has filed a complaint against the show. Hindu IT cell files complaint against India's Got Latent show As soon as the latest episode of India's Got Latent was aired, it sparked major controversy regarding the context of the show. Lewd questions, racist remarks, sexual jokes and outrageous objectification sparked major concerns about breaching the limits of freedom of speech. Hours after the social media outrage, the Hindu IT cell filed an official complaint. Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) account, the IT cell informed that a complaint against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia has been registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The complaint was filed by Akshit Singh for ‘promoting obscenity’. Social media users demand ban on Beer Biceps, India's Got Latent Immediately after the episode was aired, social media users took to their accounts to demand a boycott of Ranveer Allahabadia and India's Got Latent. Netizens allege that Allahabadia does not deserve the fame and popularity he enjoys and as a corrective measure, he should be cancelled. A mass call for unsubscribing and unfollowing him on YouTube and other social media platforms is being demanded. Neither Samay Raina not Ranveer has addressed the controversy or apologised for the same yet.

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) account, the Hindu IT cell informed that a complaint against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia has been registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The complaint was filed by Akshit Singh for ‘promoting obscenity’.

Social media users demand ban on Beer Biceps, India's Got Latent