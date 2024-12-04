Search icon
Published 11:33 IST, December 4th 2024

'Lucky Suman': Internet Reacts As Maroon 5 Frontman Adam Levine Sings For Fan At Mumbai Concert

Maroon 5 Mumbai Concert: The Grammy-winning boy band performed their maiden concert in India on December 3 and a moment from the gig is now going viral.

Maroon 5 debuted in India with their maiden concert in Mumbai | Image: X

Maroon 5 Mumbai Concert: The Grammy Award-winning American pop-rock band marked their debut in India on December 3. The band performed at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in the financial capital. A special moment from the gig is now doing rounds on social media.

Adam Levine makes Mumbai concert special for a fan

A viral video from the Maroon 5 concert shows a fan joining the band on stage. A woman could be seen approaching the stage with a bouquet. This caught the attention of Adam Levine who asked her name and invited her to join them on stage.


The woman shared, “I love all your songs. You’ve been the journey of my life. Thank you so much.” Touched by her words, Adam hugged her and expressed his gratitude. Fans took to the comment section to pen an appreciation note for Maroon 5 for their gesture. A user wrote, “Lucky Suman”.

Maroon 5 debuts in India

Maroon 5 is set to enthralled the Indian audience with their gig on December 3. On Monday night, the band members landed in Mumbai. Led by Adam Levine, Maroon 5 graced the stage at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering an unforgettable live experience. The band, known for their chart-topping hits and energetic performances, promised to electrify the heart of Mumbai with their music, which has resonated with fans across generations.

Originally formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers, the band has evolved into a pop-rock powerhouse. Their debut album, Songs About Jane, won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005. Maroon 5's unique style combines catchy songwriting, clever lyricism, and adventurous creativity, redefining the modern American band. This will be Maroon 5's first-ever performance in India. The band comprises Adam Levine (vocals), Jesse Carmichael (keyboard), James Valentine (guitar), Matt Flynn (drums), PJ Morton (keyboard), and Sam Farrar (bass). 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:33 IST, December 4th 2024

