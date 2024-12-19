Search icon
Published 14:30 IST, December 19th 2024

Kannada Star Shivarajkumar Jets Off To Miami Cancer Institute For Treatment: Report

Jailer's Shivarajkumar jets off to Florida on Wednesday for medical treatment. He is reportedly undergoing surgery on December 24 at the Miami Cancer Institute.

Shivarajkumar Jets Off To Miami Cancer Institute | Image: X

Kannada cinema’s Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar has been in the headlines for his blockbuster films but this time his health has become a concern for fans. Despite his busy schedule in the film industry, where he currently has six movies in line, Shivanna also faces a challenging period. Just weeks before the release of Bhairathi Ranagal, reports reveal that he travelled to Florida for surgery.

Shivarajkumar leaves for the US for surgery: Reports

As per reports, Jailer actor Shivarajkumar jets off to Florida, USA, on Wednesday, December 18, for medical treatment. He is set to undergo surgery on December 24 at the Miami Cancer Institute.

Shivarajkumar | Image: X

Before leaving for the airport, Shivarajkumar, fondly known as Shivanna, expressed his gratitude for the support he has received. "I’m thankful for the blessings from stars and fans. I also appreciate the media for not sensationalising the news," he said. He provided an update on his health, mentioning, "The medical parameters are good, but it’s natural to feel a bit nervous before surgery. I got emotional seeing my sister, relatives, and fans, but I feel confident overall."

He plans to return to Bengaluru on January 26. Earlier in December, he and his wife, Geetha, visited the Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati.

When Shivarajkumar opened up about his bad health

Last month, ahead of the release of his film Bhairathi Ranagal, Shivarajkumar revealed that he had been undergoing treatment for four weeks. However, he assured his well-wishers that he would get better soon and there was not much cause for worry. 

Shivarajkumar | Imgae: X

Shiva Rajkumar also mentioned that for the last few months, he has avoided public appearances and taking selfies with fans from a close proximity, due to his condition. The actor is hopeful that things will return  'back to normal' in two months.

Updated 14:42 IST, December 19th 2024

