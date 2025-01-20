Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty Starrer Lands In Trouble After Crew Members Assault Villager During Shoot

The second instalment in the Kantara franchise, which will be a prequel to the original film, is currently underway. However, amid filming, a serious setback has occurred as serious allegations has been made against the film crew.

Controversy surrounding Kantara 2 crew members

As per sources of Republic Kannada, the crew members of Kantara 2 physically assaulted the villagers for questioning them why they were using explosives inside forest without taking permission from authorities. The video from the scene is now going viral on social media.

As several per reports, there have been allegations that forest ares have been damaged in the same of filming for the prequel of Kantara. Reportedly, the incident has taken place in the limit of Hosur Gram Panchayat in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district. Due to the fire and explosives set in the forest area, it poses a grave danger for locals, as the animals would move to residential area. The filming had been going on since January 2, according to reports.

What do we know about prequel of Kantara?

As per Rishab Shetty, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 will explore the origins of the Panjurli Deiva and Guliga Deiva, which were a core element in the first film of the franchise. It took about three months to wrote the prequel of Kantara, the actor said.

Poster of Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 | Source: IMDb