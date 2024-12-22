Kichcha Sudeep Shuts Down Reporter Questioning Usage Of English Title For Max: Try Saying Apple In Kannada

Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Max. Ahead of the release, the actor along with the makers held a press conference to talk about his movie. What was supposed to end on a light note, got intense when a reporter questioned the actor over the usage of an English title for the Kannada-language movie. On hearing this, the veteran actor defended the English title and questioned back the reporter with logical reasoning.

What happened at Max's promotional event?

At the press conference, Kichcha Sudeep was asked why he chose an English title instead of Kannada. To this, he replied wittily, "Why are the names of all news channels in English when the viewers and the interviewees like myself are Kannadigas? We’re in Karnataka, having English-medium schools, and the kids going there are Kannadigas!"

He then asked the reporter, "Do you have Apple ? Why don't you try saying Apple in Kannada? So what exactly is the problem?" This left everyone speechless in the room.

What do we know about Max?

It is an action-thriller movie helmed by Vijay Karthukeyaa. Apart from Kichcha, the movie also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle and Anirudh Bhat. The story revolves around Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, who reports to duty at a new police station after a two-month suspension. But he soon faces an unexpected situation one night and sets out to solve it as soon as possible.