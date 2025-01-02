Max Box Office Collection Day 8: Kichcha Sudeep's Film Biz Shoots Up By 50 Percent On New Year's, Mints ₹35.50 Crore

Max Box Office Collection Day 8: Kichcha Sudeep starrer action film Max is performing well at the box office. The Vijay Karthikeyan directorial hit the big screens on Christmas alongside Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John and is doing better than the Bollywood release after a little over a week of its big screen debut.

Max biz jumps on New Year's

On January 1, the business of the Kannada action film was ₹4.15 crore. The holiday period proved to be beneficial for Kichcha Sudeep's film as it emerged as one of the top-grossers on the day, among other releases.

Max released on December 25 | Image: X

Max has collected ₹35.50 crore in India in 8 days, with collections mostly coming in from the Kannada version of the movie. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film are not doing so well, with collections staying below the ₹50 lakh mark.

What is Max about?

The plotline of the film reads, Inspector Arjun Mahakshay (Kichcha Sudeep), law and order inspector reports to duty at a new police station after a 2 months suspension and faces an unexpected situation. Can Arjun save the day? Sunil and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also feature in the film.

Max is a Kannada action film | Image: X