Shobitha Shivanna Suicide: Actress' Family Takes Mortal Remains Home For Last Rites After Postmortem

Shobitha Shivanna Death: Kannada cinema and television actress Shobitha Shivanna, 30, was found dead at her apartment in Rangareddy (Telangana) on December 1. As per police, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur under the Gachibowli police station area.

On Monday, her postmortem was conducted at the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Subsequently, her mortal remains were handed over to her family.

Shobitha Shivanna allegedly died by suicide on December 1 | Image: Shobitha Shivanna/Instagram

Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna’s mortal remains were handed over to her family after the postmortem at the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the mortal remains are being taken to the Sakleshpuram village in Bangalore for final rites. She was most famous for her role in the TV serial Brahmagantu. After getting married in 2023, Shobitha was staying away from movies.

Shobitha Shivanna married in 2023 and put her acting career on the backburner | Image: Shobitha Shivanna/Instagram