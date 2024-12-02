Published 18:45 IST, December 2nd 2024
Shobitha Shivanna Suicide: Actress' Family Takes Mortal Remains Home For Last Rites After Postmortem
Kannada actress Shobitha was most famous for her role in the TV serial Brahmagantu. After getting married in 2023, she was staying away from the screen.
Shobitha Shivanna Death: Kannada cinema and television actress Shobitha Shivanna, 30, was found dead at her apartment in Rangareddy (Telangana) on December 1. As per police, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur under the Gachibowli police station area.
On Monday, her postmortem was conducted at the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Subsequently, her mortal remains were handed over to her family.
Shobitha Shivanna mortal remains handed over for last rites
Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna’s mortal remains were handed over to her family after the postmortem at the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the mortal remains are being taken to the Sakleshpuram village in Bangalore for final rites. She was most famous for her role in the TV serial Brahmagantu. After getting married in 2023, Shobitha was staying away from movies.
She allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur, within the limits of PS Gachibowli in Hyderabad on December 1. The exact reason behind her death is not known yet, with authorities currently investigating the case. Shobitha had worked in several popular films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. She was also a regular in TV serials such as Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu, Krishna Rukmini and more.
