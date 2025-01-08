Published 11:36 IST, January 8th 2025
Toxic First Look: Yash 'Unleashes' His Bold Avatar As He Turns Into Underworld Kingpin
Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups First Look Out: Yash treats his fans with a Birthday Peek on Wednesday, January 8.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Yash is celebrating his 39th birthday today, January 8, and on this occasion, he has treated his fans with the first look of his upcoming movie Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Calling it a 'Birthday Peek', the teaser shows the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie is expected to hit the theatres later this year.
Yash goes retro in bold in Toxic first look teaser
The production house, KVN Productions, shared a 59-second teaser that offers a glimpse of Yash's character which is bold and unconventional. In the clip, Yash goes all retro dressed in a crisp white suit, and fedora and holding a cigar, making a star-like entrance in a club, which has an ambience pulsating with extravagance. Yash commands attention, every gaze in the room is drawn to him. The teaser is brimming with bold moments.
Yash took to his Instagram Story to share a link with a new poster that had “Unleashed" written on it.
Director Geetu Mohandas spills the beans on Toxic
Speaking about Yash and creating the world of Toxic, director Geetu Mohandas said it is a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke chaos within us. “Today, as we release the first peek of our film we also celebrate Yash - a man the nation reveres for his vision and swagger. I have observed his brilliance and to those who know him or follow his journey, his process is as mysterious as it is meticulous,” Mohandas said.
“It is both a privilege and a thrill to have co-written this captivating world alongside a mind that sees the extraordinary where others see the ordinary. When our two worlds of thought collide, the result is neither compromise nor chaos—it’s the transformation that happens when artistic vision meets the precision of commercial storytelling transcending borders, languages, and cultural confines," he added.
The movie is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The makers are yet to confirm the lead actress of the movie.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:40 IST, January 8th 2025