Veteran Kannada Actor Sarigama Viji Dies At 77 To Due Multi-Organ Failure

Kannada actor R Vijaykumar, known by his stage name Sarigama Viji, died on Wednesday at the age of 77.



He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection at Manipal Hospital in Malleswaram, said his son Rohit to PTI.

"We thought it was the seasonal change of weather infection when he fell sick. But things escalated in the last seven days and he died at about 9.30 am today due to failure of multiple organs," he added.