Kashmiri Youth's Rabab Rendition of 'Mera Haath Mei Tera Haath Ho' Is All You Need To Watch Today
A local artist from Kashmir, named Furquan Bashir, is melting hearts with his magical rendition of 'Mera Haath Mei Tera Haath Ho' on soulful instrument rabab.
Srinagar: A local youth from Kashmir is winning hearts with his soul-touching rendition of ‘Mere Haath Mai Tera Haath Hai' on rabab as he adds a new charm to this 2006 hit song from the film Fanaa.
In a 57-second clip, Furquan Bashir, a local music lover from Kashmir, played his beautiful rabab rendition of ‘Mere Haath Mai Tera Haath Hai' with a perfect backdrop of sky-high trees and bed of snow beneath him, that will leave you with a lifetime experience which is mesmerising as well as entertaining.
'Mere Haath Mai Tera Haath Hai' is a 2006 hit number from the movie Fanaa which was composed by Jatin-Lalit, written by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Sonu Nigam.
Who is Furquan Bashir?
A local artist from Kashmir, Furquan Bashir’s music celebrates Kashmir's rich culture, bringing people together with its beauty and variety.
Growing up in a family of musicians, Furquan developed a love for music early on. His father, a skilled musician, noticed his talent and encouraged him to follow his passion.
Furquan started learning the rabab, a traditional string instrument that is an important part of Kashmiri music.
What is Rabab?
Rabab is a string instrument, similar to a guitar or nearly similar to a Sarod or Sittar, but with a very melodic sound.
It originated in Afghanistan and is popular in Central and South Asia. The instrument is a first choice for classical and folk music lovers.
Every drop of music which comes out from rabab is a pure magic as it touches the heart, relate to one’s memory that remains there forever.
