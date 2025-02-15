Search icon
Updated 04:13 IST, February 15th 2025

Kashmiri Youth's Rabab Rendition of 'Mera Haath Mei Tera Haath Ho' Is All You Need To Watch Today

A local artist from Kashmir, named Furquan Bashir, is melting hearts with his magical rendition of 'Mera Haath Mei Tera Haath Ho' on soulful instrument rabab.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Kashmiri Youth Furquan Bashir presents a melting, mesmerising rendition of Mera Haath Mei Tera Haath Ho | Image: Republic Media Network

Srinagar: A local youth from Kashmir is winning hearts with his soul-touching rendition of ‘Mere Haath Mai Tera Haath Hai' on rabab as he adds a new charm to this 2006 hit song from the film Fanaa.

In a 57-second clip, Furquan Bashir, a local music lover from Kashmir, played his beautiful rabab rendition of ‘Mere Haath Mai Tera Haath Hai' with a perfect backdrop of sky-high trees and bed of snow beneath him, that will leave you with a lifetime experience which is mesmerising as well as entertaining.

'Mere Haath Mai Tera Haath Hai' is a 2006 hit number from the movie Fanaa which was composed by Jatin-Lalit, written by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Sonu Nigam.    

Who is Furquan Bashir?

A local artist from Kashmir, Furquan Bashir’s music celebrates Kashmir's rich culture, bringing people together with its beauty and variety.

Growing up in a family of musicians, Furquan developed a love for music early on. His father, a skilled musician, noticed his talent and encouraged him to follow his passion.

Furquan started learning the rabab, a traditional string instrument that is an important part of Kashmiri music.

What is Rabab?

Rabab is a string instrument, similar to a guitar or nearly similar to a Sarod or Sittar, but with a very melodic sound.

It originated in Afghanistan and is popular in Central and South Asia. The instrument is a first choice for classical and folk music lovers.

Every drop of music which comes out from rabab is a pure magic as it touches the heart, relate to one’s memory that remains there forever.

Published 04:07 IST, February 15th 2025

