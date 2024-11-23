80% Netflix Subscribers Watching K-Content, 10 Most-Viewed K-Dramas Of All Time On Streamer

K-drama fever has officially taken over the world. Every year Netflix releases its engagement report covering the most viewed shows on its channel. With global viewership reaching a record-breaking 80%, it's clear that the Hallyu wave is here to stay. With this let’s look at shows that you might miss out on but are the most watched of all time.

80% of Netflix subscribers watching K drama

According to The Korean Times, Netflix’s International Showcase highlighted upcoming content from Asia, Europe, and Latin America. This marked the first time the platform hosted an event focused on non-English content, underlining its growing importance to Netflix’s global appeal.

Korean productions were a standout feature of the showcase. Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, pointed to Culinary Class Wars as a major success, noting how it gained popularity in Korea before trending online and attracting viewers from Southeast Asia, the U.S., and France.

Netflix India | Image: X

Kim Min-young, Netflix’s vice president of content for the Asia-Pacific region, highlighted the significant growth of Korean content on the platform. She remarked that when she joined Netflix in 2016, Korean series and films were scarce, but now over 80% of subscribers worldwide have watched K-content.

Here are the 10 K dramas that you might have missed but hold the highest viewership

As per reports, By the end of September 2024, Netflix had almost 280 million paid subscribers worldwide. And owing to the worldwide reach of some of the most-viewed K-dramas of all time, that you might not miss them.