BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Seo In Guk Spotted Filming For Boyfriend On Demand, Videos From Set LEAKED

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is jam-packed with several projects in the pipeline including her solo mini-album. The k-pop idol who is currently seen in show Newtopia, is reportedly filming for another project. Few videos from the sets of the show has gone viral.

Jisoo and actor Seo In Guk were spotted filming in Cebu for their upcoming drama which is titled Boyfriend On Demand. In one of the clips, it shows the K-pop idol and actress was seen interacting with her team discussing about a scene on the bridge.

As soon as the videos were shared by a fan page on X, it has sparked anger among netizens. One user wrote, “I think you should stop sharing and delete the pics and videos of Jason in Cebu, while they are literally still there to film. It’s for privacy and safety also. Thank you.” Another user wrote, “You do realise that people mat find out where the filming location is just this clip, right? The photo was enough”. “Bro, can you stop posting everything? Like once or twice is fine but posting literally everything is just very weird. They are working”, wrote the third user.

What’s next for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo?

Jisoo will be releasing her highly-anticipated solo album Amortage on February 14, through her label Blissoo and Warner Records. This will mark her first solo release since her departure from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023. The album will consist of four tracks including the lead single Earthquake .

