Jisoo Is Back!: BLINKS Rejoice As BLACKPINK Member Teases Comeback Album On Valentine's Day

Blackpink member Jisoo who is jam-packed with projects has given blinks a big surprise by dropping an project on social media. The video which she has shared it has created buzz amongst the fans and are eagerly waiting.

Jisoo to make a solo comeback?

Blackpink member Jisoo took to her Instagram and shared a video teasing fans about her music. In the clip, it showcased a heartbeat across paper. Along with the video, the caption read, “2025.02.14…coming soon”. As soon as the video was dropped, fans went gaga and flooded the comment section, One user wrote, “Jisoo is coming y’all, get ready blinks!!”. Another user wrote, “My love keep that spirit alive”. “Oh yeah Kim Jisoo”, wrote the third user.

File photo of Jisoo | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, Jisoo made her solo debut for Flower in 2023. The song marked Jisoo's only single release as a soloist under YG and Interscope, before her departure from the labels in December 2023. Flower received favorable reviews from music critics, who complimented the poetic lyrics and fresh production, as well as Jisoo's vocals.

What’s next for Jisoo?

Jisoo is not only talented in singing, but has also tried her hands in acting. The actress gained recognition for her acting skills in Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae-in. She will next be seen in a romantic fantasy series Newtopia.