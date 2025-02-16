Updated 19:45 IST, February 16th 2025
Kim Sae Ron Found Dead In Seoul Home At 24, Korean Actress Was Facing Career Setback After DUI Case
Korean Actress Kim Sae Ron was popular for her roles in Listen to My Heart and The Queen's Classroom. She began her career as a child artist.
South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron, known for her roles in K-dramas Bloodhounds, Listen to My Heart, The Queen's Classroom, and Hi! School-Love On, was found dead at her residence by the Seoul Police. She was 24. Sae Ron's body was discovered by a friend who called the police at 4.50 pm local time on Sunday, February 16. She was found at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.
Authorities are investigating the cause of death, but do not suspect foul play as no signs of a break-in have been discovered. Sae Ron started her career as a child actress in the action film The Man from Nowhere and the thriller The Neighbour. She was facing a career setback after being involved in a drunk driving case in May 2022.
What was the case against Kim Sae Ron?
On May 15, 2022, Kim Sae Ron drove her car into a guardrail, a tree and a power converter device in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, while drunk. She was reported to have refused a field sobriety test and instead insisted on submitting her blood for testing at a police station, after which she posted an official apology. The crash had resulted in a power outage affecting 57 stores in the area. After trial, Sae Ron was sentenced to a 20 million won ($15,000) fine for drunk driving, which she did not appeal.
About six months after the drunk driving incident, the actress posted a photo of herself in which she was apparently working at a local coffee franchise. Her agency at the time -- Gold Medalist -- told media that she had worked there after the drunk driving incident led to financial troubles. This claim turned out to be false. Kim had not appeared in any films, dramas or major events of any kind since the 2023 Netflix drama Bloodhounds. In the show, reportedly, her scenes were cut down after the DUI controversy.
