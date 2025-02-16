Kim Sae Ron Found Dead In Seoul Home At 24, Korean Actress Was Facing Career Setback After DUI Case

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron, known for her roles in K-dramas Bloodhounds, Listen to My Heart, The Queen's Classroom, and Hi! School-Love On, was found dead at her residence by the Seoul Police. She was 24. Sae Ron's body was discovered by a friend who called the police at 4.50 pm local time on Sunday, February 16. She was found at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

Authorities are investigating the cause of death, but do not suspect foul play as no signs of a break-in have been discovered. Sae Ron started her career as a child actress in the action film The Man from Nowhere and the thriller The Neighbour. She was facing a career setback after being involved in a drunk driving case in May 2022.

Kim Sae Ron (R) died aged 24 | Image: IMDb

What was the case against Kim Sae Ron?

On May 15, 2022, Kim Sae Ron drove her car into a guardrail, a tree and a power converter device in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, while drunk. She was reported to have refused a field sobriety test and instead insisted on submitting her blood for testing at a police station, after which she posted an official apology. The crash had resulted in a power outage affecting 57 stores in the area. After trial, Sae Ron was sentenced to a 20 million won ($15,000) fine for drunk driving, which she did not appeal.

Kim Sae Ron featured in Hi! School-Love On | Image: IMDb