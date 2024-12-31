Much-Awaited K-Dramas Of 2025: Newtopia, When The Stars Gossip, A 21st Century Prince, Motel California And More To Watch

Upcoming K-dramas in 2025: Korean entertainment had a phenomenal 2024, with worldwide smash hits like Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner. While dramas like Love Next Door and Marry My Husband stole the spotlight, unexpected gems like When The Phone Rings, Doctor Slump, and Wonderful World also popped up and ended the year on a high note.

But 2025 is shaping up to be even bigger, with over a dozen exciting projects in the pipeline. These upcoming shows boast all new pairs and hyped-up genres. Now, as we step into 2025, here are the top K-dramas to get excited about.

When The Stars Gossip

When The Stars Gossip | Image: X



This is a story about a doctor who has a secret visit to a space station as a tourist. He is the hidden son of Korea's richest conglomerate and encounters a perfectionist commander on her first mission. The film will premiere on Netflix on January 5, 2025, starring Gong Hyo-Jin and Lee Min Ho.

Motel California

Motel California | Image: X



Starring Na In-Woo and Lee Se-Young, this romance drama tells the story of a woman returning to her roots. After growing up in a rural town’s motel, she spends 12 years in Seoul before returning to reconnect with her first love. Motel California premieres on January 10, 2025.

Newtopia

Newtopia | Image: X



Park Jung Min and BLACKPINK's Jisoo star in the upcoming zombie drama Newtopia, premiering on February 7, 2025. Set in a dystopian Seoul, the thriller follows a couple as they reunite to confront a viral outbreak that has transformed the city into a battlefield overrun by zombies.

Can This Love Be Translated?

Can This Love Be Translated? | Image: X

Kim Seon-Ho and Go Youn-Jung star in a romantic comedy about a multilingual interpreter and a global celebrity who fall in love through a translation app, despite their contrasting personalities. The series is set to premiere on Netflix in early 2025.

Cashero

Cashero | Image: Netflix/X

A superhero drama series based on the popular webtoon by writer Lee Hoon and illustrator No Hye Ok will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

Wife Of A 21st Century Prince

Wife Of A 21st Century Prince | Image: X

Lovely Runner fame Byeon Woo-Seok and IU star in a romantic drama set in an alternate Korea, where the country is a constitutional monarchy. The story centres on a chaebol heiress, living as a commoner, and a prince whose identity revolves solely around his royal lineage. Wife of a 21st Century Prince is scheduled to premiere in late 2025, sparking immense excitement among fans.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines | Image: X

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a South Korean romance TV series that will premiere on Netflix in March 2025. Set in Jeju during the 1950s, it follows the lives of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik.