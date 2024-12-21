Nam Joo Hyuk's East Palace Set Goes Up In Flames, Photos Go Viral

Nam Joo Hyuk made fans swoon with his acting skills in Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Although, he has established himself as one of the most sought-after actors in K-dramas, his success has evidently propelled to international heights after playing the role of Baek Yi-jin. The actor who has been confirmed for an upcoming drama might had a lucky escape as the the sets of the drama reportedly caught fire.

Fire breaks out on the set of Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming drama

Nam Joo Hyuk was recently finalised for a historical drama titled East Palace and the shoot was supposed to happen caught fire. According to a South Korea media outlet Herald Economy, a fire broke out at the Netflix show’s filming location in Misan-myeon, Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

Fire at the sets of upcoming K-drama East Palace | Source: X

The fire department had reportedly issued a Level 1 response and firefighters and equipment were deployed from three to seven fire stations. The fire was contained within 2 hours. No casualties were reported, but few equipments and and the set was burnt down.

All about Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming drama East Palace

East Palace was recently confirmed by streaming giant Netflix. The show will star Roh Yoon-seo (Crash Course in Romance, 20th Century Girl, Our Blues), Cho Seung-woo (Divorce Attorney Shin, Sisyphus, Life, Stranger) in pivotal roles.

Cast of upcoming K-drama East Palace | Source: Instagram