NewJeans Vs Ador Controversy: Agency Issues Strong Statement Post K-Pop Group's SHOCKING Allegations

NewJeans is a South Korean girl which was formed by ADOR, a sub-level of Hybe. The group is composed of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. Mainly produced by Min Hee-jin, they are known for their ‘girl next door’ image. Days after NewJeans announced their abrupt departure from the agency, ADOR has issued a statement.

ADOR issues statement after New Jeans’ departure

K-pop group NewJeans member Hanni reportedly opened up about their mistreatment they had faced at the agency ADOR and the group has also sent the certification of contents demanding the breach in their exclusive contract.

In a report to Koreaboo, the members have reportedly said that ADOR has failed to meet these demands which prompted their abrupt departure. ADOR, now issued a statement which read, “t is regretful that the members planned and carried out the press conference for the dissolution of their exclusive contracts before even receiving and sufficiently examining our reply to their certification of contents. As the relevant party to the exclusive contract, ADOR did not violate the contract, and their one-sided claims that the trust has been broken cannot be a valid reason for voiding the contract. The contract between ADOR and NewJeans is still very much valid. As such, we hope that NewJeans will be with ADOR for their future schedules as they have previously."

File photo of NewJeans | Source: IMDb

NewJeans further said, “We have continuously asked to meet with the members multiple times, but it has not happened. Even now, we hope that we can meet with open hearts for a deep conversation. ADOR supports our artist NewJeans and their promotions and will do our best so that they can continue to grow as a global artist”.

All about the conflict between ADOR and Hybe

When word leaked out that ADOR was trying to divide managerial rights, HYBE performed an audit, including that of CEO Min Hee Jin, which sparked the dispute between the two organizations. Min Hee Jin was asked to resign from the role in a letter from HYBE.

File photo of HYBE | Source: Instagram

Later, NewJeans had filed several complaints against their agency, HYBE. The issue began when 20 year old Hanni and the other members raised concerns about their treatment by ADOR during an expected YouTube livestream on September 11. Reportedly, the group accused the label of workplace harassment, mistreatment, defamation and favouritism.