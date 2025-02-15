Updated 12:45 IST, February 15th 2025
Queen Of Tears Actress Kim Ji Won To Star In Medical Drama- Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia, Agency Confirms
South Korean actress Kim Ji Won, who was last seen in Queen of Tears, will reportedly star in a new medical drama. She will be playing the role of a surgeon.
South Korean actress Kim Ji won achieved global fame after featuring in the recent series Queen of Tears. She has been approached to play the lead role in medical drama. Her agency has even issued a statement in regard to this.
What do we know about Kim Ji won’s upcoming medical drama?
According to several Korean media outlets, Kim Ji Won is in talks to lead the upcoming korean drama titled Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia. Her agency confirmed the news and issued a statement saying, “Kim Ji Won is positively reviewing the offer to star in Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia”.
As per reports, Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia is a medical noir drama that follows Gye Soo-jung, a genius surgeon who has exiled herself due to a dark past, as she fearlessly takes on a corrupt world using nothing but her extraordinary surgical skills. Reportedly, Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia will begin filming in the second half of the year.
Who is Kim Ji Won?
Kim Ji Won’s initial plans w to become a singer. She entered the industry in 2010 in a commercial for LG Cyon's Lollipop 2 featuring the group Big Bang and thus became known as the Lollipop Girl. Her first role after her debut was the romance omnibus film Romantic Heaven. But, she established herself as an actress after starring in the 2011 sitcom High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged.
She rose to fame after being part of series including The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, Arthdal Chronicles and Lovestruck in the City among others. Kim Ji Won has bagged several accolades including Elle Style Awards Korea, Fundex Awards, KBS Awards, Korea Drama Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards, Korea Brand Awards and KBS World Global Fan Awards among others.
Published 12:45 IST, February 15th 2025