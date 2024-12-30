Squid Game 2 Star Park Sung Hoon Shares Pornographic Post Amid Muan Plane Crash Mourning, Sparks Controversy, Agency Reacts

Squid Game 2 released on Netflix on December 26 amid mixed reviews. Actor Park Sung Hoon, who essays the role of a trans character, Hyun-joo, in the series' latest installment has also divided the audience over his portrayal. The actor also came under scrutiny for uploading an AI cover of the show's poster showing naked men and women as participants in the games. His post invited heavy criticism as South Korea mourns the death of 179 passengers in the Muan plane crash.

Park Sung Hoon features in Squid Game as Player 120 | Image: Park Sung Hoon/Instagram

Park Sung Hoon trolled for uploading an adult parody of Squid Game 2 cover

Actor Park Sung Hoon garnered immense criticism for posting adult content related to his show Squid Game 2 on his social media platform. He posted a photo of an AV cover parody of the Netflix series on his Instagram stories. This post was immediately deleted right after it was posted. The photo revealed Japanese AV actresses or porn actresses parodying the show while naked.

A post shared by Park Sung Hoon was deleted amid criticism | Image: Instagram

The photo quickly circulated online and was met with huge criticism and disappointment from the fans and South Korean population in general. "This is disgusting," commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "This is unwarranted. Park Sung Hoon should apologise."

Park Sung Hoon's agency issues clarification over pornographic post